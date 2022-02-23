Putin wants to 'negate' Ukraine as sovereign country: France

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin no longer accepted Ukraine's independence under international law.

"President Putin in his speech (on Monday) declared in a sense the negation of Ukraine as a sovereign country," he told reporters after talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

Le Drian said Putin's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in Ukraine smacked of "revisionism" and a bid to "reinvent history".

"In general, he is not keeping his promises, neither in public nor in private, whether to President (Emmanuel) Macron or to Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz," he said, referring to the French and German leaders.

"When or how should we believe what President Putin says? I don't know if anyone knows."