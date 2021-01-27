UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Warns Against Tech Giants Becoming 'competitors To States'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Putin warns against tech giants becoming 'competitors to states'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned against the increasing influence of large technology companies which he said are "competing" with states.

"These are not just economic giants, in some areas they are already de facto competing with states," Putin said, speaking at the Davos virtual economic summit.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

12 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

5 seconds ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

7 seconds ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

2 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.