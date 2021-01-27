Putin Warns Against Tech Giants Becoming 'competitors To States'
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:10 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned against the increasing influence of large technology companies which he said are "competing" with states.
"These are not just economic giants, in some areas they are already de facto competing with states," Putin said, speaking at the Davos virtual economic summit.