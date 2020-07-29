Putin Warns Russia's Virus Outbreak Could Get Worse
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the country's coronavirus outbreak had stabilised but warned the situation remained difficult and could easily deteriorate.
Russia has registered the fourth-highest number of infections in the world and health officials on Wednesday reported a total of 828,990 cases and 13,673 fatalities.
Officials eased most virus restrictions in June ahead of a large military parade in Moscow and a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that could extend Putin's rule.
"The number of coronavirus infections in Russia gradually decreased in June and July," Putin said during a video conference with officials, adding that the number of new cases had halved since the peak in May.
Yet Putin cautioned that, "the situation remains difficult -- it could swing in any direction".
The president called on Russians to observe the rules in place to prevent the spread of the virus to avoid any need to "re-impose restrictions, especially large-scale ones".
It was important that "kindergartens, colleges, and organisations can work safely, in the regular manner to which people are accustomed", he added.
Russia shuttered businesses and imposed a strict lockdown in March to slow the outbreak which centred around Moscow where around half the cases were reported.
Health officials on Wednesday reported 5,475 new cases in the country.
A government tally during the peak of the epidemic in May reported more than 11,000 new cases.
Only India, Brazil and the worst-hit country, the United States, have recorded higher total numbers of infections than Russia.