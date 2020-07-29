UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Warns Russia's Virus Outbreak Could Get Worse

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Putin warns Russia's virus outbreak could get worse

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the country's coronavirus outbreak had stabilised but warned the situation remained difficult and could easily deteriorate.

Russia has registered the fourth-highest number of infections in the world and health officials on Wednesday reported a total of 828,990 cases and 13,673 fatalities.

Officials eased most virus restrictions in June ahead of a large military parade in Moscow and a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that could extend Putin's rule.

"The number of coronavirus infections in Russia gradually decreased in June and July," Putin said during a video conference with officials, adding that the number of new cases had halved since the peak in May.

Yet Putin cautioned that, "the situation remains difficult -- it could swing in any direction".

The president called on Russians to observe the rules in place to prevent the spread of the virus to avoid any need to "re-impose restrictions, especially large-scale ones".

It was important that "kindergartens, colleges, and organisations can work safely, in the regular manner to which people are accustomed", he added.

Russia shuttered businesses and imposed a strict lockdown in March to slow the outbreak which centred around Moscow where around half the cases were reported.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 5,475 new cases in the country.

A government tally during the peak of the epidemic in May reported more than 11,000 new cases.

Only India, Brazil and the worst-hit country, the United States, have recorded higher total numbers of infections than Russia.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia Vote Vladimir Putin Brazil United States March May June July Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.