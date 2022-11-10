Putin will not go to G20 summit: Russian embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders' summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali next week, Moscow's embassy in Indonesia told AFP on Thursday.

"I can confirm that (foreign minister) Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20.

President Putin's programme is still being worked out, he could participate virtually," said Yulia Tomskaya, the embassy's chief of protocol.

Another source with knowledge of Russia's planning for the Bali event confirmed that Putin would be replaced by Lavrov. The person said it was unclear if the Russian leader would attend virtually.

Host Indonesia pursues a neutral foreign policy and has rebuffed Western calls to disinvite Russia from the summit.