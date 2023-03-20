UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi To Discuss Ukraine In Moscow Visit

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were to discuss Beijing's propositions to stop the fighting in Ukraine, as the Chinese leader arrived Monday for a landmark visit with his counterpart in Moscow.

Beijing state media reported Xi arrived Monday in Moscow by plane for the summit, which is due to include a discussion of China's 12-point position paper calling for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.

"One way or another, issues raised in (Beijing's) plan for Ukraine will be touched upon during the negotiations. Comprehensive explanations will be given by President Putin" of the Russian position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin has welcomed Beijing's statements on Ukraine as being indicative of a willingness to play a "constructive role" in ending the conflict while saying Chinese-Russian relations were at the highest point.

Kyiv on Monday reiterated calls for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine ahead of Xi's arrival.

"The formula for the successful implementation of China's 'Peace Plan'. The first and foremost point is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from (Ukrainian territory) in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter.

