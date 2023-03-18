UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi To Usher 'new Era' In Ties During Moscow Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader President Xi Jinping will sign accords ushering in a "new era" of ties in Moscow next week, the Kremlin said Friday.

Xi will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday, Beijing and Moscow announced, for talks with his strategic ally just over a year into Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov said Putin and Xi would sign a key declaration "on strengthening (the two countries') comprehensive partnership and strategic relations entering a new era." China's foreign ministry called Xi's trip "a visit for peace" that aimed to "practice true multilateralism.

.. improve global governance and make contributions to the development and progress of the world".

The two leaders would exchange views on relations between their countries, and major international and regional issues, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

"The world has entered a new period of turmoil," he said.

"China will uphold its objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks," he added.

In comments carried by Russian news agencies, Ushakov said the Kremlin "highly valued" Beijing's "restrained and considered position" on the conflict.

