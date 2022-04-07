UrduPoint.com

Putin's Daughters, Sanctioned By US, Hidden From Public Eye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Little is known publicly about Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters, sanctioned on Wednesday by the US government over Moscow's operation in Ukraine.

The US Treasury identified the daughters as Katerina Tikhonova, "a tech executive whose work supports ... the Russian defense industry" and Maria Vorontsova, who leads state-funded genetics research programs "personally overseen by Putin." A senior US official said Washington believes "Putin's assets are hidden with family members." According to Putin's official biography on the Kremlin's web site, his daughter Maria was born in 1985 before the family moved to Dresden, where Putin served as a KGB agent.

A second daughter, Katerina was born the next year in Dresden. The only known photo of the women shows them as little girls, with bows in blond braids.

In rare remarks over the years, Putin has disclosed that his daughters received their university education in Russia, speak several European languages and live in Russia. Putin also has grandchildren.

Not much is known officially beyond that, as the Kremlin has kept Putin's family life firmly out of public sight.

According to Russian media reports, Vorontsova is an endocrinologist who is involved in a large medical research company focused on cancer treatment with ties to the government.

Russian media have identified Tikhonova as a mathematician who heads a science and technology foundation affiliated with Russia's leading state university.

Tikhonova is also a professional acrobatic rock and roll dancer, who has taken part in prestigious international competitions, according to those reports.

