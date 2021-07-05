UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Visit Not Scheduled: FO Spox

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Putin's visit not scheduled: FO Spox

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson on Monday said though Pakistan and Russia had extended invitations to each other for summit-level visits, however, no such visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin was on schedule so far.

"While invitations for visits at the summit-level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet," Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Janjua said in response to some media reports on the visit of the Russian President during the current month.

The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan and Russia were close partners and friends, and consider high-level visits an important part of their growing ties.

He said the two sides were committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only served their respective national interests, but also contributed to regional and global peace.

He mentioned that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak visited the Russian Federation last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Defence Minister Foreign Office Russia Visit Vladimir Putin April Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University launches smart initiatives to ..

26 minutes ago

Zardari condemns attack on party’s president in ..

37 minutes ago

Over 750,000 meals distributed in Tanzania, Kenya, ..

41 minutes ago

FBR fails to enforce condition of IMF to launch TT ..

49 minutes ago

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.