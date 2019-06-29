UrduPoint.com
Pyongyang: Trump's Invitation 'interesting' But No Official Request

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 09:40 AM

Pyongyang: Trump's invitation 'interesting' but no official request

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :North Korea on Saturday said US President Donald Trump's surprise invitation to meet Kim Jong Un was "interesting", but that it had yet to receive an official request.

"We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard," the official KCNA news agency quoted Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as saying.

"I am of the view that if the DPRK-US summit meetings take place on the division line, as is intended by President Trump, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations."

