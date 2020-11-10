UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qadir Inspires Pakistan To Whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Qadir inspires Pakistan to whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0

Rawalpindi, Pakistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Leg spinner Usman Qadir grabbed four wickets to guide Pakistan to a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe with an eight-wicket victory in the third Twenty20 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Qadir -- son of the late star spinner Abdul Qadir -- finished with 4-13 from four mesmerising overs to restrict Zimbabwe to a paltry 129-9 in 20 overs.

That proved a walk in the park for the home team, which cruised to victory in 15.2 overs losing just two wickets.

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman (21) and Haider Ali (27) but debutant Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 41 and saw Pakistan home with Khushdil Shah (36 not out).

Khushdil hit a six off Faraz Akram to bring up victory.

This was Pakistan's 14th win in as many T20 internationals against Zimbabwe, and are now fourth in the international T20 rankings.

Zimbabwe allrounder Elton Chigumbura was accorded a warm farewell by his teammates, but he scored just two runs in his last international match.

Earlier, the visitors, who won the toss and batted, were derailed by Qadir, who recorded the third-best figures by a Pakistani bowler against Zimbabwe in T20s.

Qadir started the slide with the wicket of skipper Chamu Chibhabha (31), before dismissing Wesley Madhevere (nine), Milton Shumba (11) and Elton Chigumbura (two) to finish behind Mohammad Hafeez (4-11 at Harare in 2011) and Imad Wasim (4-13 at Harare in 2015).

The home team won the first match by six wickets and the second by eight.

Chibhabha hit three boundaries and a six in his 28-ball knock, the highest of the innings.

Number eight Donald Tiripano scored a 22-ball 28 to help Zimbabwe cross the 100-run mark.

Pakistani left-arm spinner Imad Wasim finished with 2-27.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Guide Rawalpindi Harare Zimbabwe Mohammad Hafeez Imad Wasim Fakhar Zaman 2015 From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to form court ..

32 minutes ago

DHA receives 6,681 requests for a new healthcare p ..

47 minutes ago

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

1 hour ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

2 hours ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.