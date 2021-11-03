UrduPoint.com

QAnon Followers Gather In Dallas For JFK Jr 'reveal'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Washington, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Hundreds of followers of QAnon conspiracy theories gathered in downtown Dallas on Tuesday in the belief that John F. Kennedy Jr, who died in a 1999 plane crash, would reappear.

He did not.

The Dallas Morning news said several hundred QAnon followers converged on Dealey Plaza, where JFK Jr's father, president John F. Kennedy, was assassinated on November 22, 1963.

According to QAnon postings cited by media outlets, JFK Jr would emerge from hiding at 12:29 pm on Tuesday and this would lead -- somehow -- to the reinstatement of QAnon favorite Donald Trump as president.

The appointed time came and went with no sighting of the late president's son.

JFK Jr died on July 16, 1999 at the age of 38 along with his wife and sister-in-law while flying them in a private plane to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The far-right QAnon is a shadowy online movement with an anonymous leader. Some of its supporters believe it is JFK Jr and that he faked his own death.

Some QAnon followers were among the insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 in a bid to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory over Trump.

