Qantas Names Vanessa Hudson As First Female Chief Executive

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Sydney, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Australia's Qantas Group named Vanessa Hudson as its first female chief executive on Tuesday, replacing the cost-cutting Irish-Australian Alan Joyce.

Qantas, which returned to profit late last year after taking large losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Hudson would become chief executive and managing director when Joyce retires in November after 15 years in the top job.

Hudson, who has been in Qantas' executive ranks for nearly three decades, will remain in her role as chief financial officer until then, the airline group said.

"I have worked for Qantas for 28 years and that excitement of the first day that I felt walking into Qantas, I feel still today," Hudson told a news conference.

"We are in an incredibly strong position. We have got many things in the pipeline.

That is not to say the past three years have not been challenging -- they have," she added.

"There will be many challenges, I am sure, ahead," she said, stressing that taking care of customers was "absolutely at the centre of everything".

Joyce, who was already known to be leaving at some point this year, praised his successor as an "amazingly outstanding executive".

"There are not many female CEOs of the worldwide aviation industry," he told the news conference.

"And it's a credit to this country that a gay Irish man was appointed 15 years ago to be CEO of the company. And now we have the first female."Qantas posted a profit of Aus$1.43 billion (US$974 million) before tax in the second half of 2022, after accumulating Aus$7 billion in losses across the previous three years weighed down by the pandemic.

