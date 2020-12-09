UrduPoint.com
Qarabag Unable To Field Team To Face Villarreal In Europa League

Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Madrid, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :This week's Europa League game between Villarreal and Qarabag has been postponed because of the number of coronavirus cases in the Azerbaijani outfit, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

"The Azerbaijani side do not have the minimum number of players available for the game, due to Covid-19 positive cases in their squad," Villarreal said on their website.

"UEFA will be in contact with both clubs, and will evaluate the current situation and will reveal a resolution in the coming days," they added.

UEFA confirmed Thursday's game was off.

The game in Spain in the sixth and final round of the group phase is completely irrelevant.

Villarreal have won the group and Qarabag, with one point, are doomed to finish last.

Villarreal, who visit Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday, are third in the table but have drawn their last three league games to fall five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.

