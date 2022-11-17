Qassim Governor Inaugurates SR272 Million Pharmaceutical Factory

(@FahadShabbir)

BURAIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud, Governor of Qassim region has inaugurated a new industrial entity launched by Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO), a leader in the pharmaceutical industries sector in the Kingdom. The new factory of hazardous drugs is located on an area of 2800 square meters at a total cost of 272 million Riyals.

The Factory was established in partnership with AstraZeneca, which is a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company on the sidelines of the opening of Qassim Investment Forum held at King Khalid Civilization Center in Buraidah, the capital and largest city of Qassim region in north-central Saudi Arabia.

On the occasion, Governor of Qassim region said, "The creation of such investment projects is the first incentive to provide jobs for the citizens of the region, which enjoy a comparative advantage that must be exploited in all fields and levels.

" For his part, SPIMACO Executive Director said that the support and motivation accorded by the Governor of Qassim region to launch such advanced industries confirms the support of the Kingdom's prudent leadership for such projects that improve health services and contribute to enhancing community health and localizing the pharmaceutical industry.

It is worth mentioning that the new factory consists of three floors that include manufacturing and packaging zones, a laboratory for quality control and control, in addition to the technical services' zone that includes a water treatment system and waste water treatment in line with international requirements for the manufacture of hazardous drugs.