UrduPoint.com

Qatar Airways, Airbus Want Billion Dollar Paintwork Battle Settled Out Of Court

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Qatar Airways, Airbus want billion dollar paintwork battle settled out of court

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Qatar Airways and Airbus both said they wanted to settle a bitter billion Dollar dispute out of court after the latest hearing Thursday in which each side claimed victory.

The airline and leading plane maker have been fighting in the British courts for months over peeling paint on 23 A350 jets which have been grounded.

A London high court judge agreed Thursday to the airline's demand for a speeded up trial schedule but refused to order Airbus to stop trying to resell jets intended for Qatar Airways to other airlines whilst they wait for a final ruling.

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker, in a rare public comment on the case, told reporters in Doha: "Every partnership has disputes and I just hope that this dispute could be resolved outside the courts of law." The airline, which is demanding about $1 billion in damages, said in a statement that it was "pleased" that the latest judgement called for an "expedited trial" and more details on the peeling paintwork that it has said is a threat to the A350's lightning conductor.

"We will finally be able assess the cause of the damage to our aircraft and the expedited trial will provide a swift resolution of this unprecedented dispute.

" Airbus, which is counter-claiming for damages and has retaliated by suspending a $6 billion deal with Qatar Airways for 50 A321 planes, welcomed the judge's refusal of the airline's demand for the case to be split in two.

"The matter can now proceed with all due speed to focus on the main topic of the misrepresentation by Qatar Airways of safety and airworthiness of the A350 - which we will continue to defend," Airbus said in a statement.

But it also called for renewed efforts outside of court.

"Airbus continues to favour engagement and an amicable solution to resolve the dispute. The continued litigation is not in the interests of either party," it added.

Qatar Airways launched legal action last year seeking damages and a full inquiry into the defective surface.

Airbus insists it has fully accounted for the peeling paint and the European Aviation Safety Agency has said there is no threat to the A350's airworthiness.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution Dollar Qatar London Split Doha All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

7 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

7 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

7 hours ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

8 hours ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.