Qatar Airways to resume flights to Namibia after two-year hiatus

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The national airline of the State of Qatar will resume flights to Windhoek on Saturday, the airline said Tuesday in a statement.

Qatar Airways suspended its flights to Namibia and a number of African countries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

According to the statement, the resumption of the Windhoek route is part of the airline's expanding African schedule to offer seamless connection.

With more than 200 weekly flights to 31 gateways across Africa following the launch, the Windhoek route will offer seamless connectivity for passengers to almost 159 destinations in the airline's extensive global network including Europe.

The national carrier of Qatar will operate three non-stop flights a week to and from Windhoek via Hamad International airport, the statement said.