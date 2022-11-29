Qatar announces first major gas deal for Germany

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Qatar on Tuesday announced its first major deal to send liquefied natural gas to Germany as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian energy sources.

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said up to two million tons of gas a year would be sent for at least 15 years from 2026, and that state-run QatarEnergy was discussing other possible deals for Europe's biggest economy.

Kaabi, who is also QatarEnergy's chief executive, said so many European and Asian countries now want natural gas that he did not have enough negotiators to cope.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February increased pressure on the German government to find new sources. And the latest deal will not help the country get through the looming winter.

The gas will be bought through US firm ConocoPhillips, a long-term partner with QatarEnergy, and sent to a new terminal that Germany is hurrying to finish at Brunsbuttel.