Qatar Calls Afghanistan Abuses 'disappointing'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Doha, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Qatar's top diplomat on Thursday labelled a recent string of rights abuses in Afghanistan "disappointing" and called on the Taliban leadership to look to Doha for how to run an Islamic system.

"The recent actions that we have seen unfortunately in Afghanistan, it has been very disappointing to see some steps being taken backward," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a media briefing in Doha.

Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces, helping to evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.

"We need to keep engaging them and urging them not to take such actions, and we have also been trying to demonstrate for the Taliban how Muslim countries can conduct their laws, how they can deal with the women's issues," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"One of the examples is the State of Qatar which is a Muslim country; our system is an Islamic system (but) we have women outnumbering men in workforces in government and in higher education."

