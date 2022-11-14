Qatar Condemns Istanbul Bombing

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Qatar strongly condemned and denounced the bombing that took place in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkyie, which led to deaths and dozens of injuries.

In a statement issued today, the Qatari Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of its motives and justifications.

The statement affirmed Qatar's full solidarity and standing by the government and people of Turkyie, and its full support for all measures it takes to maintain security and stability.

The statement offered Qatar's condolence to the families of the victims and the government and people of Turkyie, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.