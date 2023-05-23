Qatar Economic Forum begins in Doha

DOHA, Qatar , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, kicked off in Doha on Tuesday under the theme, A New Global Growth Story.

The event will discuss several topics on energy, trade, and technology with high-level participants, including heads of state and government, ministers, and CEOs.

At the opening ceremony, Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, said innovators and leaders from 100 countries will gather at the annual forum.

"We will have a look at global politics and global trade from the perspective of countries that are rewriting the rules," he said.

Participants come together for dialogue, to propose solutions, and amplify the voices of forward-thinking global leaders, he added.

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, Irakli Garibashvili, prime minister of Georgia, Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, and Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, are among the participants.