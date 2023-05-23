UrduPoint.com

Qatar Economic Forum Begins In Doha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Qatar Economic Forum begins in Doha

DOHA, Qatar , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, kicked off in Doha on Tuesday under the theme, A New Global Growth Story.

The event will discuss several topics on energy, trade, and technology with high-level participants, including heads of state and government, ministers, and CEOs.

At the opening ceremony, Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, said innovators and leaders from 100 countries will gather at the annual forum.

"We will have a look at global politics and global trade from the perspective of countries that are rewriting the rules," he said.

Participants come together for dialogue, to propose solutions, and amplify the voices of forward-thinking global leaders, he added.

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar, Irakli Garibashvili, prime minister of Georgia, Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, and Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, are among the participants.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Qatar Doha Georgia Rwanda Ghana Hungary Event From Government

Recent Stories

vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ..

Vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera Is Set to Amaze Pakistan's Yo ..

3 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

33 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

1 hour ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.