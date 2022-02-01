UrduPoint.com

Qatar Emir Meets Biden In Shadow Of Ukraine Tensions

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Washington, Feb1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden hosted Qatar's emir Monday in the White House, underscoring the tiny Gulf state's strategic importance -- including in a scramble to shield European allies from potential Russian energy cut-offs.

Minutes after Boeing and Qatar Airways concluded a huge new deal, Biden lavished praise on Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, saying "our partnership in Qatar has been central to many of our most vital interests." "A lot on our agenda today, " Biden said in the fireside Oval Office sit-down.

"We want to talk about security in the Gulf and the broader middle East, ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, continuing our work together to support the people of Afghanistan, and strengthening commercial cooperation." On that last note, the two leaders were able to celebrate a $20 billion deal for Qatar Airways to become the first customer for Boeing's new 777x cargo planes, with 34 aircraft in the initial order.

In a White House ceremony, Qatar Airways likewise signed a letter of intent for $6.7 billion for 25 737 MAX narrow-body airliners.

Recognizing Qatar's place in the US military's global footprint -- the state hosts the Pentagon's Central Command and a huge airbase -- Biden also announced he was designating it a "major non-NATO ally," which opens the door to closer military and commercial ties.

Overshadowing the meeting, however, were efforts to source enough natural gas to keep Europe heated through the winter if the brewing conflict with Russia escalates.

Western capitals are threatening unprecedented economic sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine, where it has placed more than 100,000 combat troops on the borders.

However, there are fears that the oil- and gas-producing giant could then retaliate against the European Union, which imports some 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia and is already going through a steep price crunch.

The emir was the first Gulf state leader to visit Biden since he became president just over a year ago.

In addition to meeting Biden, the sheikh was meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, members of Congress and other officials.

>