UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Emir Sets First National Election For Next October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Qatar emir sets first national election for next October

Doha, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Qatar's ruler said Tuesday that a long delayed vote for the country's policy reviewing chamber will be held in October 2021, marking the Gulf emirate's first national election.

The currently un-elected Shura Council advises the absolute ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on draft laws but does not create its own legislation and can be overruled by a simple decree.

October's vote would be Qatar's first national election although Sheikh Tamim did not give details on who would be permitted to vote or who would be able to stand.

Qataris have previously been able to cast ballots on constitutional reforms and in elections to a nationwide municipal council.

"The Shura Council elections will be held in October of next year to strengthen the traditions of the Qatari shura, with wider participation by citizens," the emir said in a speech to open the 49th session of the council.

Elections to the council, required under the country's 2004 constitution, have been postponed repeatedly and the body's members have instead been directly appointed by the emir.

Qatar has undergone cautious reform on issues including democracy, worker rights and representation of women since Sheikh Tamim came to power in 2013.

"We are taking an important step in strengthening the Qatari consultative traditions and developing the legislative process with the participation of a wider range of citizens," Sheikh Tamim said.

"We have our solid system rooted in the structure of our society and... it is not a multi-party system, but rather an emirate system based on established traditions of fair and rational governance."

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Qatar Chamber October Women

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

4 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

17 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

19 minutes ago

Realme launches 2 + 4 new products counting 7 Pro ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

55 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.