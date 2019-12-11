Qatar emir skips summit but bonhomie points to thaw with Saudi Arabia

(@imziishan)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Qatar's emir Tuesday skipped a Gulf summit billed as a potential "reconciliation conference", but leaders' calls for integration provided more signs of a thaw between Doha and regional power Saudi Arabia.

In a sign of the changing mood, the Doha delegation received a warm welcome in Riyadh, with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and the Qatari prime minister exchanging smiles and pleasantries.

"The people of Qatar, welcome, to your second country," said the commentator on Saudi state television, in a friendly greeting.

The emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani in his place to the annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

GCC secretary-general Abdullatif Al-Zayani also called on Gulf nations to remain "integrated and intertwined", stressing the need for "cohesion".

This view was echoed by Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the ruling emir of Kuwait, a GCC state which is mediating to end the bitter rift.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan acknowledged the mediation.

Following Saudi King Salman's invitation to the emir, Qatar's foreign minister said there had been "some progress" in talks with Riyadh.

In a U-turn last month, three of the boycotting countries sent teams to a regional football tournament hosted by Qatar, leading to speculation of an imminent diplomatic breakthrough.