UrduPoint.com

Qatar Emir Slams 'unprecedented' Campaign Against World Cup Hosts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Qatar emir slams 'unprecedented' campaign against World Cup hosts

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Qatar has been hit by an "unprecedented campaign" of criticism over preparations for the football World Cup, its ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said Tuesday, calling the attacks "defamation".

"Since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has faced," the emir said in a speech.

FIFA awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 and it has since spent tens of billions of Dollars on preparations.

But the energy-rich Gulf state has faced constant scrutiny over its treatment of foreign workers as well as LGBTQ and women's rights.

"We initially dealt with the matter in good faith, and even considered that some criticism was positive and useful, helping us to develop aspects that need to be developed," the emir told Qatar's legislative council.

"But it soon became clear to us that the campaign continues, expands and includes defamation and double standards, until it reached an amount of ferocity that made many wonder, unfortunately, about the real reasons and motives behind this campaign," he said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said the Qatar World Cup, the first in an Arab nation, will be the "best ever".

Related Topics

Football World Qatar Women Best Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australi ..

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australia in T20 World Cup

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

12 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.