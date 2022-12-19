UrduPoint.com

Qatar Hands Over Hosting Ball Of WC 2026 To Representatives Of Canada, Mexico, USA

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022

Qatar hands over hosting ball of WC 2026 to representatives of Canada, Mexico, USA

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :President of Qatari Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani has officially handed over the hosting ball of the Football World Cup (WC) 2026 version to representatives of Canada, Mexico and USA, the co-hosts of the forthcoming event.

In a special ceremony following the final match of FIFA Qatar wold cup 2022 in Doha on Sunday, December 18, 2022, attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Sheikh Joaan Al Thani transfered the symbolic host to each of Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport of Canada, Yon De Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US permanent ambassador to the UN.

For his part, Sheikh Joaan Al Thani expressed pride of the success of his country in holding the just-concluded version of the world cup, wishing the 2026 three-nation hosts every success.

