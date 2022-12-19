UrduPoint.com

Qatar Hosts Over 1.4 Million Visitors During World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Qatar hosts over 1.4 million visitors during World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Qatar has hosted more than 1.4 million visitors from around the world during the FIFA World Cup 2022, according to local media.

Argentina grabbed the title on Sunday after defeating France on penalties in the final.

The state news agency QNA said the cumulative attendance reached 3.4 million during the World Cup matches, with an average attendance of 53,000 fans per match.

"This has been an incredible edition of the FIFA World Cup – and one that will set a benchmark for future mega-event hosts," said Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and Chairman of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"This tournament has provided a platform for cultural exchange on a level not seen before in history," he added.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament, which opened on Nov. 20 and ended on December 18, was hosted by an Arab country for the first time.

Related Topics

World Exchange France FIFA Qatar December Sunday Media From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

3 hours ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.