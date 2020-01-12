UrduPoint.com
Qatar, Iran Agree De-escalation 'only Solution' To Tensions: Emir

Qatar, Iran agree de-escalation 'only solution' to tensions: emir

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Qatar and Iran agree that de-escalation is the "only solution" to regional tensions, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Sunday after meeting Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

"This visit comes at a critical time in the region, and we agreed with the brothers and with His Excellency the president that the only solution to these crises is de-escalation from everyone and dialogue," he told a news conference.

"Dialogue is the only solution" to resolve the crises, he said at a time of heightened US-Iranian tensions.

