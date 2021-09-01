UrduPoint.com

Qatar Jet Carrying Technical Team Lands In Kabul: Source Close To Case

Doha, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A Qatari aircraft landed in Kabul Wednesday carrying a technical team to discuss the resumption of airport operations after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

"A Qatari jet carrying a technical team has landed in Kabul earlier today to discuss the resumption of operations in the airport," the source told AFP.

