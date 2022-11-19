UrduPoint.com

Qatar Leader Praises Russia's World Cup Ahead Of US Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Qatar leader praises Russia's World Cup ahead of US visit

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Qatar's emir on Friday praised Russia's "cooperation" in preparing the World Cup in a call with President Vladimir Putin while US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due in the Gulf state, official statements said.

Russia took part in an international security exercise for the World Cup last year.

A statement released by the emir's office said Putin congratulated Qatar on the World Cup hosting.

It added that the emir thanked Putin for his message, "praising Russia's cooperation in organising this global event".

No senior Russian officials are expected in Doha for the World Cup, but top US diplomat Blinken starts a two-day visit on Monday, the state department said.

Blinken will "recognize Qatar's important contribution to international sports diplomacy as it hosts the World Cup," said the US statement.

Blinken will be at the launch of the annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and other top officials.

He will also see the US team's opening match against Wales on Monday.

