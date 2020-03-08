UrduPoint.com
Qatar Masters Win 'something To Be Proud Of' Says Campillo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

Qatar Masters win 'something to be proud of' says Campillo

Doha, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain's Jorge Campillo beat David Drysdale in a closely-fought play-off on Sunday to win the Qatar Masters and secure a second European Tour title.

Scotsman Drysdale has now contested 498 European Tour events without a win and has finished as runner up on four occasions.

Campillo had a two shot lead ahead of the final two holes, but hit a double bogey on the 17th meaning the victor was decided by extra holes for the second time in as many weeks.

"I'm just so proud right now of the way I played in the play-off," Campillo said.

"I hardly missed a shot and I was able to make some putts.

"I hit some good shots coming in in the middle of the round but you have to be patient, you have to try hard. I knew I was going to make some putts. It was a tough win but I'm glad I pulled it off.""David was hitting some great shots into the hole and I had to make some putts. Three birdies out of six on 18 to win is something to be proud of.""It's a great par four, 18. A tough hole," he said.

