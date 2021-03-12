UrduPoint.com
Qatar Offers Covid-19 Vaccine To MotoGP Paddock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Qatar, which will host the opening two races of the 2021 MotoGP world championship, on Thursday offered the Covid-19 vaccine to the sport's entire paddock.

"The state of Qatar has significantly ramped up its Covid-19 vaccination program in 2021, and as a result of this progress, it is able to offer all travelling members of the MotoGP paddock access to the vaccine," the Qatari authorities said in a statement.

The Losail circuit will stage back-to-back races on March 28 and April 4.

It has also been hosting pre-season testing for MotoGP this week and will welcome Moto2 and Moto3 testing from March 19-21.

