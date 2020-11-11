Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Gas-rich Qatar has flung open its property market to foreigners, with a scheme giving those purchasing homes or stores the right to call the Gulf nation home.

The scheme, announced in September, is the latest in a series of measures designed to diversify Qatar's economy away from fossil fuel dependency and attract foreign capital ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Well-heeled individuals are being invited to consider the glistening seaside tower blocks of Doha's man-made Pearl island or the brand new Lusail city project that flanks a World Cup stadium. Retail units in malls also qualify buyers for residency.

The reforms could also help soak up an oversupply of units, which has left gleaming towers half-empty and seen prices drop by almost a third since 2016, according to consultancy ValuStrat's price Index for residential property.

Previously, investors needed sponsorship from a Qatari business or individual for residency, but now a $200,000 property purchase secures temporary residency for the term of ownership.

A $1 million purchase buys the benefits of permanent residency, including free schools and healthcare.

"The reason I didn't buy earlier was that there was so much grey area," said marketing director Tina Chadda, a Kenyan who has lived in Qatar for 15 years.

Now she is looking for "a property to live in which I can use to get permanent residency".

"I think this will allow me to call Qatar home. I feel more comfortable now," she told AFP.

Chadda said the visa would also allow her to bring her family, including elderly parents, to Qatar from Nairobi.

"It's a safe country, compared to Kenya."Foreigners can now house hunt in 25 areas of Qatar -- mostly in and around the capital Doha -- nine on a freehold basis and the rest with 99-year leaseholds.