UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Sends Virus Aid To Iran, Algeria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Qatar sends virus aid to Iran, Algeria

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Qatar sent medical supplies early Wednesday to Iran and Algeria to support their battle against the novel coronavirus.

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani ordered urgent medical aid to be sent to Algeria, according to a report by the Qatar news Agency (QNA).

The country also sent aid to Iran for the fourth time with some 16 tons of medical supplies, the report added.

Qatar has also sent virus aid to Palestine, Italy, Lebanon, Gaza, Tunisia, Nepal and Rwanda.

Meanwhile, five hospitals and four health centers in Qatar were designated to solely treat COVID-19 patients along with a medical isolation center with a 12,500-bed capacity.

All of these centers test patients suspected of contracting the virus and those who need to be quarantined are sent to the medical isolation center, Health Ministry official Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad al-Thani told QNA.

He added that 10% of the patients show no clinical symptoms and taking precautions is vital.

Qatar has so far reported nearly 12,000 virus cases, while the death toll is 10.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 217,000 people worldwide and infected more than 3.1 million, while more than 928,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Related Topics

Palestine Iran Gaza Qatar Algeria Italy Tunisia Rwanda Lebanon Nepal Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decisio ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

10 hours ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.