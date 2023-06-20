UrduPoint.com

Qatar Signs 27-year Gas Supply Deal With China's CNPC: Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China's CNPC: minister

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Qatar has agreed to supply the China National Petroleum Corporation with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf country's energy minister said on Tuesday.

Qatar will supply four million tons a year, said Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi, QatarEnergy's CEO, seven months after a deal with the same terms was struck with China's Sinopec.

"Qatar will supply four million tons annually of natural gas from the North Field East Expansion Project to China over a period of 27 years," Kaabi told a signing ceremony in Doha.

"This will become the second LNG (liquefied natural gas) sale and purchase agreement to China within the North Field East Expansion Project." The two deals are the longest seen in the liquefied gas industry.

By expanding the exploitation of North Field, which has the world's biggest natural gas reserves and extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory, Qatar is raising its LNG production by 60 percent-plus to 126 million tons a year by 2027.

Related Topics

World China Qatar Sale Doha Same Gas From Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

9 minutes ago
 EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

14 minutes ago
 UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

1 hour ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.