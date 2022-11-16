UrduPoint.com

Qatar Stock Exchange Ends Trading Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

QATAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange ended trading higher today, gaining 63.45 points, or 0.50%, to reach 12,633.03 points. During today's session, 154,744,117 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 559,741,213.202 through 19,366 deals in all sectors.

The shares of 31 companies rose, while the prices of 10 other companies declined, 5 companies maintained their previous closing price.

