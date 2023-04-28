UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Host 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Qatar will host the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the governing body for international basketball confirmed on Friday.

"The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has been awarded the hosting rights for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, with all games at the prestigious tournament to be played in the city of Doha," FIBA said in a statement.

Qatar has become the first middle East and Arab country to host the flagship event in men's basketball.

The 2023 edition will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

"The Central board was impressed by the submission made by QBF. I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the Board for the quality of the work they have already completed in putting this bid together. We are very happy to be able to award the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 to Qatar," said FIBA President Hamane Niang.

Qatar also hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

