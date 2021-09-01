Qatar urges Taliban to combat 'terrorism' after US' Afghan pullout

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, urged the Taliban on Tuesday to combat terrorism after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and called for an inclusive government.

"We stressed the importance of cooperation to combat terrorism... and we stressed the importance of the Taliban to cooperate in this field," he said in a press conference after meeting with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.