Qatar Welcomes Prisoner Exchange In Yemeni

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The state of Qatar hailed the prisoner exchange operation between the Yemeni government and the Houthis as a humanitarian initiative and a positive step that can pave the way for a comprehensive political solution.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said that the state of Qatar is hoping that the prisoner exchange process would enhance efforts seeking to stabilize a truce and achieve sustainable peace to realize the brotherly Yemenis' ambitions for security, welfare, and development.

The ministry reiterated the Qatari position that advocates a political solution to the Yemeni crisis on the basis of the Gulf Cooperation Council's resolutions and the relevant international resolutions, especially the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2216 on Yemen.

The statement expressed Qatar's appreciation for the Office of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross for their sponsorship of the prisoner exchange process.

