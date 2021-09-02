Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport 'as soon as possible': FM

Doha, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Qatar is working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul's airport as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Thursday.

"We are working very hard (and) we remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible... hopefully in the next few days we will hear some good news," he said.