Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices: FIFA

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched at reduced prices on Wednesday with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for just $11 as concerns persist over Covid-19.

Football's world governing body FIFA opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans -- about one third less than at Russia 2018 -- but a ticket for the final could cost up to $1,607.