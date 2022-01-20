UrduPoint.com

Qatar World Cup Ticket Sales Launched At Reduced Prices

Published January 20, 2022

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched at reduced prices on Wednesday with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for just $11 as concerns persist over Covid-19.

Authorities have not yet announced how many fans will be allowed into stadiums for the first World Cup in an Arab country, which runs from November 21 until December 18.

Football's world governing body FIFA opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans -- about one third less than at Russia 2018 -- but a ticket for the final could cost up to $1,607.

Qatari residents, including migrant labourers whose treatment has been a source of controversy for the organisers, will be able to get tickets for as little as $11.

However, fan organisation Football Supporters Europe (FSE) said that tickets would cost more for travelling spectators than in Russia.

"As FIFA announces the most expensive World Cup ever, it also appears that it has drastically reduced the number of affordable tickets," FSE said on Twitter.

The cheapest tickets for the final itself would be over $604 rather than $455 in 2018.

Fans who apply now for the different packages -- for individual games or following a team, or for special stadium tickets -- will go into a draw after the first deadline on February 8. FIFA said fans who are successful in a random draw will be told by March 8.

Qatar has spent billions of Dollars preparing for the first winter World Cup and FIFA is staking a lot of its prestige in making sure it goes smoothly.

Seven stadiums have been purpose-built and one refurbished, but as there will not be enough hotels some fans may have to stay on cruise ships for the event.

