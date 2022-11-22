UrduPoint.com

Qatari Ambassador To Saudi Arabia Recalls With Gratitude Saudi Arabia's Support For Qatar's Bid To Host The World Cup 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Qatari Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Recalls with Gratitude Saudi Arabia's Support for Qatar's Bid to Host the World Cup 2022

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Qatari Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohamed Al-Atiyah recalled with gratitude Saudi Arabia's support for Qatar's bid to host the world cup, describing his country's hosting of the World Cup 2022 as part of a series of Qatari previous successes, citing the Arab Soccer Championship 2021, and Locil Super Cup between Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Al-Zamalik of Egypt.

In an interview with the Saudi Press Agency, Al-Atiyah lauded the facilitations provided by the leadership and government of the Kingdom for some 250000 fans expected to cross the border from Saudi Arabia to attend the event, a source of happiness for the Qataris, he said.

He welcomed the partricipation of the Saudi soccer team in the world cup for the sixth time, wishing them every success and the Saudi players, football officials, media representatives and Saudi fans a good stay in their second country: Qatar. He paid tribute to the participation of Saudi pioneers to help in the administration of the gatherings.

