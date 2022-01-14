Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah wins fourth Dakar Rally title

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah won the gruelling Dakar Rally for a fourth time after the race through the Saudi Arabian desert came to a climax on Friday.

The 51-year-old -- champion in 2011, 2015, 2019 -- took the overall honours ahead of France's nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

Earlier on Friday British motorbike rider Sam Sunderland had claimed his second Dakar Rally crown.