UrduPoint.com

Qatari Driver Nasser Al-Attiyah Wins Fourth Dakar Rally Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah wins fourth Dakar Rally title

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah won the gruelling Dakar Rally for a fourth time after the race through the Saudi Arabian desert came to a climax on Friday.

The 51-year-old -- champion in 2011, 2015, 2019 -- took the overall honours ahead of France's nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

Earlier on Friday British motorbike rider Sam Sunderland had claimed his second Dakar Rally crown.

Related Topics

World France Driver Saudi Dakar Sunderland 2015 2019 Race

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

17 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Aussie states prepare to reopen classrooms amid Om ..

Aussie states prepare to reopen classrooms amid Omicron surge

7 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021

China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021

7 minutes ago
 Country's industry must grow on global competitive ..

Country's industry must grow on global competitive trends to boost exports: Pres ..

7 minutes ago
 German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 amid supply cr ..

German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 amid supply crunch

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.