Qatari Finance Minister Meets with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Minister of Finance of Qatar, Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, met here today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjarto.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries in the financial fields as well as the areas of cooperation and the most important economic, investment and trade developments.