Qatari Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call from US National Security Advisor

DOHA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Jassim Al Thani Thursday received a phone call from the National Security Advisor of the United States of America, JakeSullivan.

During the telephone conversation, the strategic relations between the two countries in various fields were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.