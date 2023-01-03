UrduPoint.com

Qatari Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From US National Security Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Qatari Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call from US National Security Advisor

DOHA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Jassim Al Thani Thursday received a phone call from the National Security Advisor of the United States of America, JakeSullivan.

During the telephone conversation, the strategic relations between the two countries in various fields were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Qatar United States From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

2 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

4 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

4 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.