Qatar's Emir To Attend Gulf Summit: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Qatar's emir to attend Gulf summit: official

Doha, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Qatar said Monday its ruler would attend a summit of regional leaders, marking a breakthrough in the Gulf crisis which has pitted Doha against a Saudi-led group of countries since 2017.

"The Emir of the country is heading the delegation of the State of Qatar to participate in the meeting of the... Gulf Cooperation Council" that starts on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's office said in a statement.

