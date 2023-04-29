UrduPoint.com

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Makes Final Bid To Buy Man Utd: Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd: sources

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made a third and final offer to buy Manchester United, sources told AFP on Friday.

Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League club from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe is also reported to have made another offer for United ahead of Friday's deadline for the third round of bidding.

While Sheikh Jassim's latest offer is reported to be over £5 billion ($6.2 billion), the size of Ratcliffe's improved bid is yet to be made public.

Sources said Sheikh Jassim's bid comes with the promise of significant additional funding for transfers and infrastructure.

The spending would include either redeveloping United's out-dated Old Trafford stadium or build a new ground, along with overhauling the club's training facilities.

The Glazers reportedly want a world record £6 billion fee for a sports club before they agree to sell the Old Trafford outfit, raising the possibility they might not accept either Sheikh Jassim's offer or Ratcliffe's approach.

Deeply unpopular with supporters since they saddled the club with debt in a £790 million leveraged takeover in 2005, the Glazers appeared ready to cash out at an enormous profit when they first invited external investment in November.

However, Elliot Investment Management and The Carlyle Group are among the private equity firms in the market for a minority stake that could allow the Glazers to retain control and provide the funding for investment in the club's infrastructure, such as a redevelopment of Old Trafford.

According to reports, executive co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer are keen to hold on to their stakes in United, while siblings and fellow directors Kevin, Bryan and Edward Glazer and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz are open to offloading their shares.

Offers from the second round of bidding last month were believed to have been worth a maximum of £5 billion.

That would smash the Premier League record of £2.5 billion paid for Chelsea last year by a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital, with a further £1.75 billion promised in investment in infrastructure and players.

Related Topics

World Sports Minority Los Angeles Buy Bryan Old Trafford Manchester United November Market Family From Chelsea Premier League Billion Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

5 minutes ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

8 hours ago
 Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint ..

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

8 hours ago
 FIFA President hails Wembleyâ€™s &#039;unique plac ..

FIFA President hails Wembleyâ€™s &#039;unique place in football history&#039; on ..

8 hours ago

European Commission and EIB announce funds worth â‚¬18 billion to boost investme ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039; ..

Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039;s Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.