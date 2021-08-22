UrduPoint.com

Qayyum, Gandapur, Saif Join Heads To Discuss Overall Uplift Development Of AJK During PTI Regime

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and chief organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Niazi Sunday called on AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and discussed the matters regarding the socioeconomic development and prosperity of Azad Jammu Kashmir .

Matters related to provision of jobs to educated youth and accountability process without any discrimination and reforms agenda of Azad Kashmir government were also came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi reaffirmed his government's resolve to bring the state on the path to progress and prosperity.

He said provision of jobs, development of the state and the improvement of the living standard of the people will remain the top priority of his government and added that the people will see a visible change in the Police, administration and other departments of the government in near future.

The Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs assured the Prime Minister his full cooperation on the behalf of the Federal government for launching welfare developmental projects for the well-being of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He said provision of basic amenities of life to the people of the state is the priority of the federal government. He appreciated the preparation of a comprehensive reform agenda by AJK government for the socio economic uplift of the masses.

