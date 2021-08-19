UrduPoint.com

Qayyum Pays Glorious Tributes To Karbala Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Qayyum pays glorious tributes to Karbala martyrs

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said the Karbala incident is an unforgettable tragedy in Islamic history and Imam-e-Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life and the lives of his companions for upholding supremacy and dignity of Islam.

In his message on the eve of Ashura Muharram observed across globe including AJK on Thursday. The PM said, the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his companions had given a lesson to the Muslims that one should not evade even sacrificing his life while fighting against the evil forces.

Qayyum said, the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) was in fact the victory of truth, and symbol of steadfastness against oppression and had set a glorious example of supreme sacrifices.

The Prime Minister said offering sacrifice along with his family, Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) proved that for a true Muslim, nothing is more important than the dignity of islam and urged the followers to seek inspiration and guidance of Imam Hussain (R.A) and forge complete unity and discipline among their ranks to promote Islamic brotherhood .

Sardar Qayyum directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure full security arrangements during the processions of Youm-e-Ashur.

