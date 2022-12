(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Qin Gang, currently Chinese ambassador to the United States, was appointed as the country's new foreign minister on Friday, replacing Wang Yi.

Qin is the 11th Chinese ambassador to the United States, assuming office in July 2021, CGTN reported.

Prior to the ambassadorship, he was the vice foreign minister.